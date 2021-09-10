Left Menu

Karnataka revises landing and parking fee for aircraft at flying school

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:45 IST
The Karnataka government has revised the landing and parking fee of the scheduled and non-scheduled aircraft operators and helicopters at the Government Flying Training School at Jakkur in the city.

According to a government order, the landing charge for non-scheduled operators will be Rs 5,000 and for scheduled operators Rs 1,000.

The parking charge for helicopters will be Rs 100 per hour up to 24 hours. After 24 hours for the next seven days, it will be Rs 200 per hour.

Further, the parking charge for helicopters from eighth day till 15th day will be Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 from 15th day to 30th day, the government order said.

The landing charge for micro light aircraft will be Rs 400 whereas the parking charge will be Rs 20 per hour.

