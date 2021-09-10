Igor Fruman, ex-associate of Giuliani, says he will plead guilty
Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudolph Giuliani, told a New York court hearing on Friday he will plead guilty to one criminal count in a campaign finance case.
Fruman worked to collect damaging information about Joe Biden before he became U.S. president. Giuliani, a one-time lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, has not been charged or accused of criminal wrongdoing.
