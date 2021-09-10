Left Menu

Pune: Woman held for posing as nurse, abducting 3-month-old girl from hosp

A woman was arrested in Pune for allegedly posing as a nurse and kidnapping a three-month-old girl from a hospital here, police said on Friday.The woman, identified as Vandana Jethe 24, was moving in the corridors of Sassoon General Hospital here on Thursday wearing a white apron, the kind worn by nurses, and approached a 22-year-old woman who had come there with an infant in her arms, an official said.The accused told the woman someone was looking for her, and the latter entrusted the infant with Jethe and moved ahead.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:12 IST
A woman was arrested in Pune for allegedly posing as a nurse and kidnapping a three-month-old girl from a hospital here, police said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Vandana Jethe (24), was moving in the corridors of Sassoon General Hospital here on Thursday wearing a white apron, the kind worn by nurses, and approached a 22-year-old woman who had come there with an infant in her arms, an official said.

''The accused told the woman someone was looking for her, and the latter entrusted the infant with Jethe and moved ahead. When she came back, the accused and the infant were not to be seen in the ward. On being alerted, we checked the CCTV footage of the hospital and apprehended the accused,'' the Bundgarden police station official said.

