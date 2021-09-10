Left Menu

50 IEDs planted by Maoists defused in Jharkhand: Police

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 50 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) suspectedly planted by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit were defused in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Friday, police said.

Twenty-five IEDs were detected on a road between Nimdih-Panduburu and Kudahatu villages on Thursday evening, and 25 explosives were found on a road between Rugudih and Dodarda villages during the day, Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash said.

The explosives seized on Thursday weighed 3-5 kg each, while those found during the day weighed 2-3 kg each, he said, adding that those were planted to inflict massive damage to security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

