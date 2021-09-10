Hirakhand Express with modern LHB coaches flagged off by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday flagged off the new modern LHB Rake of Train No. 08445/08446 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar, Hirakhand Express, through video conferencing from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw said, "Prime Minister Modi has been stressing upon the need for bringing about reforms in Railways. The vision is to make a wholesome transformation and not just incremental changes. Our Government is pursuing these projects on an express mode. Every year about Rs. 6000 Cr. to 7000 Cr. Rupees is being sanctioned in the budget for the development of rail infrastructure in Odisha. This Union Government is committed to provide better connectivity and amenities to our esteemed passengers."

Introducing new modern LHB rakes in Hirakhand Express will provide a better and more pleasant journey experience to train passengers, added Vaishnaw. Pradhan said that special attention is being given by Union Government to this region in the field of developmental of Railway infrastructure and projects.

Hirakhand Express covers its journey of 784 km from Bhubaneswar to Jagdalpur having stoppages at 21 intermediate stations in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh under East Coast Railway jurisdiction. LHB Coach in Hirakhand Express will provide better comfort and a jerk-free journey to the passengers. LHB coaches are anti-telescopic, safer, lighter, and more comfortable and jerk free. Replacement of ICF conventional coaches phase-wise with LHB coaches is being done from a safety point of view. Hirakhand Express will now run with a load combination of 12 coaches as earlier, i.e. 01 AC 2 Tier, 02 AC-3 Tier, 04 Sleeper Class, Three Second Class Seating, and 02 Guard cum Luggage & Divyangjan Coaches. (ANI)

