Left Menu

Hirakhand Express with modern LHB coaches flagged off by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday flagged off the new modern LHB Rake of Train No. 08445/08446 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar, Hirakhand Express, through video conferencing from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:11 IST
Hirakhand Express with modern LHB coaches flagged off by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday flagged off the new modern LHB Rake of Train No. 08445/08446 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar, Hirakhand Express, through video conferencing from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw said, "Prime Minister Modi has been stressing upon the need for bringing about reforms in Railways. The vision is to make a wholesome transformation and not just incremental changes. Our Government is pursuing these projects on an express mode. Every year about Rs. 6000 Cr. to 7000 Cr. Rupees is being sanctioned in the budget for the development of rail infrastructure in Odisha. This Union Government is committed to provide better connectivity and amenities to our esteemed passengers."

Introducing new modern LHB rakes in Hirakhand Express will provide a better and more pleasant journey experience to train passengers, added Vaishnaw. Pradhan said that special attention is being given by Union Government to this region in the field of developmental of Railway infrastructure and projects.

Hirakhand Express covers its journey of 784 km from Bhubaneswar to Jagdalpur having stoppages at 21 intermediate stations in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh under East Coast Railway jurisdiction. LHB Coach in Hirakhand Express will provide better comfort and a jerk-free journey to the passengers. LHB coaches are anti-telescopic, safer, lighter, and more comfortable and jerk free. Replacement of ICF conventional coaches phase-wise with LHB coaches is being done from a safety point of view. Hirakhand Express will now run with a load combination of 12 coaches as earlier, i.e. 01 AC 2 Tier, 02 AC-3 Tier, 04 Sleeper Class, Three Second Class Seating, and 02 Guard cum Luggage & Divyangjan Coaches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021