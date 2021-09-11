Social welfare officer suspended for misbehaving with woman employee

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended Ghaziabad District Social Welfare Officer Nadeem Siddiqui for allegedly misbehaving with a subordinate woman employee, an official said here.

Siddiqui has been found prima facie guilty of indulging in “double-meaning talk” with the woman, causing her unnecessary mental harassment, and failing to fulfil his official responsibilities, the official said. An order issued by Principal Secretary K Ravindra Nayak said Siddiqui has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to the Directorate of Social Welfare, Lucknow, during the period of suspension. Disciplinary action will also be initiated against him, the order added.

