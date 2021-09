BRIEF-Match Group Spokesperson Says Today’s Epic Ruling Makes It Clear That Antiquated Antitrust Laws Cannot Solely Be Fixed By The Courts

Sept 10 (Reuters) -

* MATCH GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS TODAY’S EPIC RULING MAKES IT CLEAR THAT ANTIQUATED ANTITRUST LAWS CANNOT SOLELY BE FIXED BY THE COURTS

* MATCH GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS THAT U.S. CONGRESS AND OTHER LAWMAKERS SHOULD FOLLOW SOUTH KOREA IN OPENING UP IN-APP PAYMENTS IN APPLE'S APP STORE Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)