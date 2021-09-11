Security alerted at Delhi's IGI airport after bomb threat
Security at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital was alerted after Delhi Police received a bomb threat call for a London-bound Air India flight on Friday night, sources said.
Security at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital was alerted after Delhi Police received a bomb threat call for a London-bound Air India flight on Friday night, sources said. "We received a bomb threat call about a flight going to London. On Thursday night at 10.30 pm, a phone call came on the landline of Ranhola police station in Outer Delhi. The caller said that on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US, an Air India's flight to London will be blown up," Delhi Police sources said.
A team of Delhi Police has started the investigation in the matter. Earlier on Friday, security was increased after a threat call was received to seize the Delhi airport.
"Travel Alert Due to SFJ's call to seize the airport, checking of vehicles will be done going to the airport. Those who have to board flight from IGI are requested to start early to avoid any delays," tweeted DCP South West, Pratap Singh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
