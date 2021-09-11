Bihar: Police team attacked by miscreants during raid in Muzaffarpur, 2 held

Two persons have been arrested after a police team were attacked by some miscreants during a raid in Muzaffarpur's Gaighat area.

"Members of a police team were attacked by miscreants during a raid in Muzaffarpur's Gaighat area. Two accused have been arrested," Muzaffarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manoj Kumar Pandey said on Friday.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)