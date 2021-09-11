Left Menu

UP: 16 dengue cases confirmed in Agra, admin on high alert

At least 16 confirmed cases of dengue have been found in Agra, said Agra's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Arun Kumar Srivastava on Friday.

UP: 16 dengue cases confirmed in Agra, admin on high alert
At least 16 confirmed cases of dengue have been found in Agra, said Agra's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Arun Kumar Srivastava on Friday. "Out of the 16 confirmed cases, six patients have been admitted to different hospitals of the city, while the rest of them are at their respective homes," Srivastava told ANI.

"Some patients have also recovered and no deaths have been reported till now," he added. The district administration is carrying out the door-to-door surveys.

"We are carrying out the door-to-door surveys as per the instructions of Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh and all the suspect cases are being immediately treated," the CMO said. "All the ASHA workers have been directed to keep a regular check on the patients and bring them to the hospital in case of an emergency," he added.

The CMO informed that regular fogging is being done in the medical college and the water is being regularly monitored to avoid the spread of Dengue. "The municipality also is on high alert and a regular cleanliness drive is being conducted," he said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state. The minister informed that the government has noticed the loopholes in the working of the officials and that's the main reason for the viral outbreak in the city. (ANI)

