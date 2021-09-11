U.S. House Democrats propose EV tax credits of up to $12,500
U.S. Democratic lawmakers late Friday proposed boosting tax credits for electric vehicles to up to $12,500 per vehicle for union-made zero emission models assembled in the United States. Under a broad tax measure that is part of a planned $3.5 trillion spending bill, the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday will vote on a measure that lifts the current cap on EV tax credits.
The bill would make General Motors Co and Tesla Inc eligible again for EV tax credits after they previously hit a cap on the existing $7,500 incentive. It would also create a new smaller credit for used EVs.
