Left Menu

Traditional hydrotherapy resumes at hot spring in Ladakh's Demchok

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-09-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 09:37 IST
Traditional hydrotherapy resumes at hot spring in Ladakh's Demchok
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Army and the Ladakh Hill Development Council (LAHDC) jointly restarted the traditional medicinal hydrotherapy in the immediate vicinity of the hot spring in Ladakh's Demchok sector, a defence spokesman said. The activity being resumed by the Fire and Fury Corps in coordination with the LAHDC and the civil administration was suspended due to the pandemic, he said.

The hot spring in Demchok has healing properties and offers great help in dealing with health issues related to migraine, backache, joint pain, gastric issues, skin diseases, blood pressure, and ENT, he said.

Traditionally, the hot spring hydrotherapy is expected to be undertaken till October end.

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021