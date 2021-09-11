Left Menu

Security forces recover explosives from Naxal-prone area in Jharkhand

Security forces on Saturday recovered explosives from Naxal prone area of the Kharsawa-Seraikela route.

ANI | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 11-09-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 11:22 IST
Anand Prakash, SP, Seraikela. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Saturday recovered explosives from Naxal prone area of the Kharsawa-Seraikela route. A team led by notorious Naxalite Patiram Manjhi had planted 25 bombs each in Nimdih and Kinidra village of the Rugudih Panchayat which were later recovered and diffused by the police. As per the police, Patiram Manjhi, a.k.a Anal da is the main person behind the conspiracy.

Anand Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Seraikela said, "Another conspiracy of Maoists have been failed. A search team consisting of a CRPF team and the district police was formed and 25 IEDs were detected and diffused on September 9. Today, 25 more IEDs have been detected and diffused. An attempt was being to harm the security forces through these IEDs. These bombs weigh 4-5 kg each. On September 2 as well, 35 IEDs were recovered from Kuchai. This is the success of Jharkand Police as a whole. I request the naxalites to surrender, come to the mainstream and pave way for a Naxalism-free Jharkhand." As per Manjhi, it is possible that IEDs are planted in two more locations and police is making attempts to detect them and diffuse them as well. (ANI)

