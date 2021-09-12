Left Menu

Four of family killed in cloudburst in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-09-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 13:58 IST
Four of family killed in cloudburst in J-K's Baramulla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a nomad family, including three minors, were killed when a cloudburst occurred in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The cloudburst occurred in the upper belt of Dangiwacha at Hamam Marcoot in the Sopore area of the north Kashmir district on Saturday night, the officials said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot and four bodies have been recovered, they said.

According to police, Mohammad Tariq Khari (8), Shahnaz Begum (30), Naziya Akther (14), and Arif Hussain Khari (5) – all residents of Kalsiyan Nowshera area of Rajouri in the Jammu region -- died in the incident.

Another family member, Mohammad Bashir Khari (80), is still missing, and efforts are on to trace him, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021