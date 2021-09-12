Police officer injured in militant attack in Srinagar

A police officer was injured in a militant attack Sunday in the Khanyar locality of the city here, officials said. ''At about 1:35 pm, terrorists fired upon a police Naka party at Khanyar resulting in injuries to PSI (probationary sub-inspector) Arshid Ahmad of PS Khanyar,'' one of the officials said.

The officials said the injured officer has been shifted to SMHS hospital here for treatment.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)