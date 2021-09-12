Left Menu

Centre working to ensure tap water connection for every household by 2024: Shekhawat

Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is working to ensure that every household in the country has a piped water connection by 2024.Shekhawat was speaking to reporters here late on Saturday night as he arrived on a day-long visit to the district.When PM Modi announced the Jal Jeevan Mission on August 15, 2019, only 3,29,00,000 households out of 19 crore had tap water connections.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 12-09-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 17:05 IST
Centre working to ensure tap water connection for every household by 2024: Shekhawat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is working to ensure that every household in the country has a piped water connection by 2024.

Shekhawat was speaking to reporters here late on Saturday night as he arrived on a day-long visit to the district.

When PM Modi announced the Jal Jeevan Mission on August 15, 2019, only 3,29,00,000 households out of 19 crores had tap water connections. Mothers and sisters in 83 percent of the households had to fetch water, the minister said.

Five crore tap water connections have been provided to households across states since the mission commenced in December 2019. The figure will soon cross 8 crores, he said.

As many as 1,10,000 villages have achieved 100 percent success in providing tap connections to households, Shekhawat said.

Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh have achieved 80 percent to 100 percent of their targets under the Jal Jeevan Mission, said.

Unfortunately, some states are lagging and Rajasthan is one of them, he added.

Shekhawat said he recently presided over a review meeting with Rajasthan government officials and found that only 10 percent of the work under the mission had been completed.

The central government had approved a project to provide 83 lakh tap water connections and had also sanctioned a budget accordingly. However, the Rajasthan government has issued work orders for only 8 lakh connections so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021