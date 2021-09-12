CM Kejriwal inaugurates newly re-developed area of Chandni Chowk

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the newly re-developed Chandni Chowk area, which, he said, was aimed at attracting more visitors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 19:09 IST
Arvind Kejriwal address to the public. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the newly re-developed Chandni Chowk area, which, he said, was aimed at attracting more visitors. In his address, the Chief Minister said, "Delhi is identified with Chandni Chowk in the whole world. Initially, its image was of broken roads, traffic jams and electric wires, but, the Delhi government worked for three years for its re-development and beautification, which have been completed today."

"People from all over Delhi are coming to see how beautiful this place has become. About 1.4 km stretch of road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid has been beautified. Traffic in the area has also been fixed. It has now become an important tourist spot in Delhi. We have many other plans for its further upgradation as well," the Chief Minister said. Kejriwal has also announced that the place will be open till 12 o'clock in the night and street food joints will be allowed, as many people come for a walk here late in the night. Also, it will attract more tourists.

On the drainage system of the national capital, he said, "We have inherited the damaged drainage system of Delhi. We have plans to fix the drainage system of the entire Delhi. The entire process of waterlogging will end, but it will take time to fix it as this will be a big project". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

