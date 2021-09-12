Left Menu

Seven arrested for murder of man in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 22:30 IST
Seven arrested for murder of man in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Seven persons were arrested Sunday for their alleged involvement in the killing of a 50-year-old man over a domestic feud here, police said.

Deepak Singh, a resident of Gho Manasa, was killed and another person Jaswinder Singh was injured when they were attacked by a group of people with sharp-edged weapons in Akalpur on the outskirts of Jammu on August 16.

“All the seven accused persons involved in the sensational Akalpur murder case were arrested on Sunday,” a police spokesman said.

He identified the arrested as Vishvajeet Singh, Aman Singh, Raghubir Singh, Karanveer Singh, Vishav Sharma, Jagjeet Singh and Ravi Choudhary -- all residents of Marh and Gole Gujral.

The accused were evading arrest after fleeing the scene of the crime, the spokesman said, adding during preliminary investigation, it transpired that persistent domestic feud and past rivalry led to the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
2
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

 Global
3
Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

 India
4
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021