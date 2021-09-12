Seven arrested for murder of man in Jammu

Seven persons were arrested Sunday for their alleged involvement in the killing of a 50-year-old man over a domestic feud here, police said.

Deepak Singh, a resident of Gho Manasa, was killed and another person Jaswinder Singh was injured when they were attacked by a group of people with sharp-edged weapons in Akalpur on the outskirts of Jammu on August 16.

“All the seven accused persons involved in the sensational Akalpur murder case were arrested on Sunday,” a police spokesman said.

He identified the arrested as Vishvajeet Singh, Aman Singh, Raghubir Singh, Karanveer Singh, Vishav Sharma, Jagjeet Singh and Ravi Choudhary -- all residents of Marh and Gole Gujral.

The accused were evading arrest after fleeing the scene of the crime, the spokesman said, adding during preliminary investigation, it transpired that persistent domestic feud and past rivalry led to the incident.

