Myanmar's Suu Kyi skips court over dizziness - lawyer

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was unable to attend a scheduled court hearing for health reasons, a member of her legal team said on Monday, describing her condition as dizziness caused by motion sickness.

Min Min Soe told Reuters Suu Kyi, 76, who has been detained on various charges since the Feb. 1 army coup, did not have the coronavirus but felt ill having not traveled in a vehicle for a long time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)