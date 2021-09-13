Delhi: Building collapses in Sabzi Mandi area, rescue operations underway

A building collapsed in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area on Monday, police said.

A person trapped under the debris was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said, adding that the rescue operations were still underway.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 11.50 am, said Atul Garg, the director of DFS.

Total seven fire tenders were rushed to the site, he added.

