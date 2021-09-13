Delhi: Building collapses in Sabzi Mandi area, rescue operations underway
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
A building collapsed in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area on Monday, police said.
A person trapped under the debris was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said, adding that the rescue operations were still underway.
The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 11.50 am, said Atul Garg, the director of DFS.
Total seven fire tenders were rushed to the site, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atul Garg
- Sabzi Mandi
- The Delhi Fire Service
- north Delhi's
Advertisement