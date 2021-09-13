Man dies of electrocution

A 21-year-old man died of electrocution in the Palamau district on Monday, police said.

The victim Ahilesh Tiwary was connecting snapped electric wire at Chandrapur village when suddenly current started flowing and he sustained serious injuries, the police said.

Tiwary was rushed to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way, they said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)