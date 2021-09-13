Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 13:28 IST
Delhi Police foils suicide bid of Uttarakhand man
Timely intervention by the Delhi Police prevented a 42-year-old man from committing suicide by jumping off the Andrews Ganj flyover here, officials said on Monday.

Originally hailing from Almora in Uttarakhand, the man, who is a food delivery executive, has been living in Delhi for around four years, they said.

According to police, he came to the flyover to attempt suicide after consuming alcohol with a friend on Sunday evening.

Around 6 pm, when Kotla Mubarak Pur Station House Officer (SHO) Vinay Kumar Tyagi was patrolling the area, he received an information that a man was trying to jump from the ndrews Ganj flyover. He immediately alerted the local staff, motorcycle patrolling team as well as the PCR staff.

When SHO Tyagi reached the spot with his team, they spotted a man who was trying to jump from the flyover. The man was standing near the flyover iron railing and was loudly saying that he is ''disappointed with his life'' and ''wanted to die'', a senior police officer said.

The SHO deployed police personnel near the flyover and another team with net under the flyover as he himself tried to engage the man in talks and assured him of all help, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

In the meantime, the SHO signalled Constable Vipul and Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhash to grab the person and he was rescued from taking any drastic step, he said.

The man was counselled and later handed over to his acquaintance, police said, adding that his wife and two children stay with him in Khel Gaon area of Hauz Khas.

