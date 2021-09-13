Left Menu

UN rights chief rebukes Taliban over treatment of women

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 13-09-2021
The United Nations' human rights chief criticised on Monday the Taliban's human rights record since seizing power in Afghanistan, noting that stated commitments did not match realities on the ground such as the status of women.

"Importantly, and in contradiction to assurances that the Taliban would uphold women's rights, over the past three weeks, women have instead been progressively excluded from the public sphere," Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She also expressed dismay at the composition of the Taliban's new government, noting the absence of women and its dominance by ethnic Pashtun.

