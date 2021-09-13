Left Menu

Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes away at 80

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday at the age of 80, informed the Congress party.

Congress leader Oscar Fernandes. (Photo/.Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday at the age of 80, informed the Congress party. He was admitted to a private hospital in Karnataka's Mangaluru.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Oscar Fernandes ji, our heartfelt condolences to his family. A Congress stalwart, his vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times. The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship & guidance," tweeted the Congress. Fernandes, considered close to the Nehru-Gandhi family, held several party positions and also served as the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment in the UPA regime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

