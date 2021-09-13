4 criminals arrested after encounter with cops in UP
PTI | Siddharthnagar | Updated: 13-09-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Four criminals were arrested Monday morning following a brief exchange of gunfire with cops here, officials said.
One of the criminals, Moharram, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, while a sub-inspector, Chandan Kumar, was hit in the hand in the encounter, the police said.
More than a dozen cases are lodged against the criminals, and police were searching for them, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandan Kumar
- Moharram
Advertisement