Left Menu

Anti-CM comment: Rane appears before Raigad police

Police personnel were also deployed at different spots in the town.Rane was arrested on August 25 for a comment about slapping Thackeray.

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 13-09-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 17:38 IST
Anti-CM comment: Rane appears before Raigad police
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Narayan Rane, who faces a case over his objectionable comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, appeared before the police in Raigad district on Monday as per a court order.

The BJP leader arrived here, the headquarters of Raigad district located around 100km from Mumbai, at around 3 pm and went straight to the office of superintendent of police (SP).

After sometime, Rane came out and told the waiting mediapersons that he appeared before the SP in accordance with an order given by a court at Mahad near here last month.

He left the spot without speaking further with reporters.

The Raigad BJP had put up hoardings in the coastal town to welcome Rane. Police personnel were also deployed at different spots in the town.

Rane was arrested on August 25 for a comment about ''slapping'' Thackeray. He was granted bail hours later by the court at Mahad.

A magistrate, while granting the Union minister bail, had directed him to appear before the SP on August 30 and September 13. However, Rane did not appear before the police on August 30 citing ill health. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021