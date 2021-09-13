Left Menu

Death of newborn: FIR lodged against 4 J'khand doctors

Sumit Parasher, the father of the deceased, lodged a complaint at Dhanbad Sadar Police Station, alleging that his baby died due to negligence of the four medical practitioners, including the owner of the health facility, a senior officer said.

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:42 IST
Death of newborn: FIR lodged against 4 J'khand doctors
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against four doctors of a nursing home for their alleged negligence leading to the death of a newborn in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Monday. Sumit Parasher, the father of the deceased, lodged a complaint at Dhanbad Sadar Police Station, alleging that his baby died due to negligence of the four medical practitioners, including the owner of the health facility, a senior officer said. As per the complaint, Parasher's wife Shalini was admitted to the nursing home on September 9 and she gave birth to the child who died on last Saturday, he said. Under the supervision of a magistrate, post-mortem examination of the body was conducted at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital, Dhanbad Sadar Police Station officer in-charge Vinay Kumar Singh said. The civil surgeon of the district hospital has been asked to set up a medical board over the death of the baby at the nursing home, he said. Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dhanbad chapter president Dr Major Chandan said doctors do their best to save critical patients.

''It is a matter of concern for us that the administration and police are taking action against medical practitioners for their alleged negligence, while no measures have been taken to stop assault on doctors,'' he said.

Recently, another FIR was registered against a doctor in Dhanbad for his alleged negligence in treatment of a Bokaro patient who had died at a hospital.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021