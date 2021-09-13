Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:59 IST
Police arrest 4, after viral video shows woman being stripped naked, assaulted
Police on Monday said they have arrested four persons after a video of a woman being stripped naked and assaulted went viral on social media.

The incident is said to have taken place on the outskirts of Shahapur town in the district, over nine months ago, police sources said.

''A video of a woman being stripped and assaulted by four men had come to our notice. A case has been registered in the Shahapur police station, the four accused have been arrested,'' Yadgir Superintendent of Police C B Vedamurthy said in a statement.

According to officials, based on the woman's statement, police have registered a case under various sections of IPC and SC/ST Act, and investigation is on.

In the about two-minute video, the men can be seen beating the woman with a stick-like object after stripping her, as she pleads to be spared, sources said.

