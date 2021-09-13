Left Menu

Palestinian stabs two in Jerusalem shop before being shot, Israeli police say

A Palestinian stabbed and wounded two people in a Jerusalem cosmetics shop on Monday before being shot and wounded by police, Israeli officials said, amid heightened tensions since a prison escape by Palestinian inmates a week ago.

Palestinian stabs two in Jerusalem shop before being shot, Israeli police say
A Palestinian stabbed and wounded two people in a Jerusalem cosmetics shop on Monday before being shot and wounded by police, Israeli officials said, amid heightened tensions since a prison escape by Palestinian inmates a week ago. The incident came hours after a Palestinian used a screwdriver to try to stab an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank, the military said, adding that troops shot the man, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Tensions have been stirred by last Monday's breakout by six Palestinian militants from the maximum-security Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Four of the men have since been recaptured. Palestinians view brethren held in Israeli prisons as heroes in a battle against occupation. Israel says Palestinians involved in violent anti-Israeli activities are terrorists.

Israeli officials said a Palestinian entered the cosmetics store near Jerusalem's central bus station and stabbed two people. Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said they suffered moderate wounds. A policewoman then shot the alleged attacker, witnesses and police said. Israel's Zaka emergency service said he was critically wounded and taken to hospital.

"No doubt there is an escalation that we are facing and we are deployed in force in the field for any scenario," Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman told reporters at the scene.

