Nagpur: History-sheeter killed by neighbour, 3 others

A history-sheeter was killed allegedly by his neighbour and three others in Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night, with an official saying the trigger may have been constant fights between the mothers of the deceased and the main accused.

The murder took place after the accused and victim had decided to settle the issue but soon got into an argument after a drinking session, he said.

All three were arrested on Monday afternoon, he said.

