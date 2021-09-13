Meat shop owner robbed of Rs 4 lakh on gunpoint: Police

A meat shop owner was robbed of Rs 4 lakh at gunpoint by some car-borne criminals, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Bhoor Garhi village in Masuri town of the Ghaziabad district when Nasir, a resident of Shaheed Nagar in Sahibabad, was on his way to his meat shop in the town, Ghaziabad’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Nasir, who also dealt in the sale purchase of cattle for various meat processing plants, was on his way to the meat shop in a Hyundai Creta car when a Maruti Swift-borne robbers forced to stop him and robbed him of his money, the SP said.

He added that the police have registered a case of robbery and are trying to apprehend the culprits. He said the robbers are suspected to be the victim’s acquaintances and they probably knew of Nasir’s movement with heavy cash, Raja said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)