Left Menu

Oscar Fernandes was dedicated organisation builder at all levels, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of party leader Oscar Fernandes and said his humility, affability, simplicity, and integrity will remain an inspiration to all in public life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:59 IST
Oscar Fernandes was dedicated organisation builder at all levels, says Sonia Gandhi
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of party leader Oscar Fernandes and said his humility, affability, simplicity, and integrity will remain an inspiration to all in public life. In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi said Oscar Fernandes championed the cause of labour and underprivileged.

"A Congressman to the core, a veteran parliamentarian, a sensitive minister who championed the cause of labour and underprivileged, a dedicated organisation builder at all levels and an individual firmly anchored in the grassroots, Oscar Fernandes was all of this and much more," she said. "His humility, affability, simplicity, and integrity will remain an inspiration to all in public life. His demise is a huge loss for each and every Congress worker and indeed for the entire country. I salute this remarkable colleague who enriched our lives and made so many contributions. My heartfelt condolences to his family," she said.

Oscar Fernandes passed away in Mangaluru hospital on Monday. He was 80. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment of head injury and surgery was performed to remove a clot from his brain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global
4
WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021