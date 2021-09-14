Left Menu

Kirti Kisan Union activists hold protest in Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of a farmers’ body held a demonstration about 800 meters away from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s function venue here on Monday.

Holding the demonstration at Mukhliana village, about 24 km from here, the activists of Kirti Kisan Union, led by their leaders Jagtar Singh Bhinder and Kamaljit Singh accused the state government of not fulfilling its poll promises including the complete waiver of farm loans.

They also raised slogans against the state government.

Meanwhile, workers of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by their leader Paramjit Singh Bhulla also held a dharna against the state government at village Pandori Kad.

They were not allowed to proceed towards the CM’s function venue by the police.

The CM was in Hoshiarpur to lay the foundation stone of a government college at Mukhliana village near here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

