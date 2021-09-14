Left Menu

Biden to nominate NYC official for key Commerce trade post

If confirmed, Lago will face a number of pressing trade issues including Canadian lumber and aluminum tariffs. Biden also plans to nominate economist Jed Kolko as undersecretary for economic affairs at the Commerce Department, the White House said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 02:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 02:13 IST
Biden to nominate NYC official for key Commerce trade post

President Joe Biden plans to nominate New York City's director of city planning for a key U.S. Commerce Department trade role along with nominees for nine other positions in the administration, the White House said on Monday. Marisa Lago, who previously worked at the U.S. Treasury and Securities and Exchange Commission, will be the nominee for undersecretary for international trade. If confirmed, Lago will face a number of pressing trade issues including Canadian lumber and aluminum tariffs.

Biden also plans to nominate economist Jed Kolko as undersecretary for economic affairs at the Commerce Department, the White House said in a statement. Kolko has been chief economist at employment website Indeed.com since 2016. The list of nominees includes three individuals to serve on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Acting Federal Trade Commission Chair Rostin Behnam would become CFTC chair if confirmed.

The other CFTC nominees are Emory University law professor Kristin N. Johnson and Christy Goldsmith Romero, who is special inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program. Reta Jo Lewis, who served at the U.S. State Department under President Barack Obama, will be nominated to chair the U.S. Export-Important Bank of the United States. If confirmed, Lago would also take charge of other trade programs including monitoring of steel and aluminum imports and foreign trade zones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021