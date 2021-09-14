Left Menu

Bihar: Police recovers 2.2 kgs of brown sugar, 3 held

Bihar Police arrested three individuals on Monday for allegedly peddling 2.2 kilograms of brown sugar worth around Rs 3 crores in Gaya.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 14-09-2021 07:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 07:08 IST
Bihar: Police recovers 2.2 kgs of brown sugar, 3 held
Bihar Police recovers 2.2 kgs of brown sugar, 3 held (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Police arrested three individuals on Monday for allegedly peddling 2.2 kilograms of brown sugar worth around Rs 3 crores in Gaya. Speaking on this, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gaya district Aditya Kumar said, "Our team recovered 2.2 kilograms of brown sugar worth around Rs 3 crores and arrested three drug peddlers from Mufassil area of Gaya on Monday."

"Acting on a tip-off that a consignment was to be delivered, we placed a decoy & arrested the drug peddlers," said Kumar. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021