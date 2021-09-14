Japan LDP's Ishiba will not run in leadership race, to back Kono -NHK

Japanese veteran lawmaker Shigeru Ishiba will not run in the race to lead the country's ruling party, and will support candidate Taro Kono to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

The head of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is virtually guaranteed the premiership due to the party's majority in parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)