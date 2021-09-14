Left Menu

Japan LDP's Ishiba will not run in leadership race, to back Kono -NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 08:46 IST
Japan LDP's Ishiba will not run in leadership race, to back Kono -NHK
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese veteran lawmaker Shigeru Ishiba will not run in the race to lead the country's ruling party, and will support candidate Taro Kono to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

The head of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is virtually guaranteed the premiership due to the party's majority in parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021