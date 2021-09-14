Left Menu

India logs 25,404 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported 25,404 new Covid-19 cases and 339 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 10:29 IST
India logs 25,404 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 25,404 new Covid-19 cases and 339 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. Of these cases, Kerala recorded 15,058 new COVID19 cases and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases stand at 3,32,89,579 and death toll increases to 4,43,213. With a current recovery rate of 97.58 per cent, 37,127 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 3,24,84,159.

Meanwhile, the total active caseload in the country reached to 3,62,207. While the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.07 per cent and has been less than 3 per cent for the last 81 days, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.78 per cent and has been less than 3 per cent for the last 15 days.

With India ramping up its COVID-19 testing capacity, a total of 54.44 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far. In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, a total of 75.22 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to the eligible beneficiaries in the country.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the people of the country as India's vaccination coverage crossed the 75 crore mark on Monday. The World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Regional Office (SEARO) also congratulated India for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination and achieving the 75 crore mark. (ANI)

