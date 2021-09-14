Narcotic Cell arrests two drug peddlers in Thane
Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate (MBVV) Anti Narcotic Cell on Friday arrested two drug peddlers in Thane and recovered four kilograms of Ganja worth over Rs 1,26,000.
Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate (MBVV) Anti Narcotic Cell on Friday arrested two drug peddlers in Thane and recovered four kilograms of Ganja worth over Rs 1,26,000. Police had received secret information that drugs were being smuggled into a slum room in the Bhayandar area, after which the team of Anti Narcotics Cell raided and arrested him with drugs.
A case was registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Nav Ghar police station. The arrested accused appeared in the court where the court sent him to police custody.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
