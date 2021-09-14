Left Menu

Tributes paid to Oscar Fernandes, mass held at Udupi church

A mass was held at the Mother of Sorrows Church in Udupi on Tuesday morning, offering prayers for Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who died here.Bishop of Udupi diocese Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo led the mass, attended by state minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, former ministers Vinay Kumar Sorake and Pramod Madhwaraj, former MLC Ivan DSouza, and other leaders.

Bishop of Udupi diocese Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo led the mass, attended by state minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, former ministers Vinay Kumar Sorake and Pramod Madhwaraj, former MLC Ivan D'Souza, and other leaders. On behalf of the state government, Minister Poojary, Udupi District Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan and Zilla panchayat CEO Naveen Bhat paid their last respects to the departed leader. Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo conducted the final rites and paid the final respects. The mortal remains were later taken to Oscar's ancestral house at Brahmagiri from where it was brought to the district Congress office, where a large number of people gathered to have a last glimpse of the leader.

