Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 13:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta has resigned from the company, sources told PTI.

Gupta was designated as a co-founder in 2019 and headed the supply function at Zomato.

The response from the company could not be obtained at the time of filing the story.

Gupta's exit comes days after Zomato decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17, mainly due to gaps in order fulfillment, leading to poor customer experience.

