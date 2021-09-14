Left Menu

Delhi to resort to street plays for awareness campaign on prohibition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 13:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi government's Women and Child Development department (WCD) has written to the Song and Drama Division, seeking help in running awareness campaigns through 'nukkad nataks' on prohibition.

The Song and Drama Division is a unit of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to the letter written on September 10, the WCD department has plans to propagate the message of ''Prohibition and drug abuse prevention'' and other subjects by organising 'nukkad nataks' (street plays) through the troupes of Song and Drama Division.

''It is proposed to take this medium to all slum clusters and JJ/Resettlement clusters in the NCT where the populace is largely illiterate. Therefore, through this medium, the concepts will be easily put across to them,'' the letter said.

The WCD department urged the unit to issue necessary directions to its empanelled troupes to attend a briefing on September 15 with regards to the awareness campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

