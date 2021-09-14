Left Menu

Two Tihar Jail inmates injured in separate attacks by fellow prisoners

Updated: 14-09-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 17:44 IST
Two undertrial prisoners of Delhi's Tihar Jail sustained injuries when they were attacked with sharp objects by fellow inmates in separate incidents, officials said on Tuesday. Both the attacks took place in jail number 3.

On Sunday, inmate Vikas Dhull, who is lodged in a case of cheating, was attacked by Vikas Chopra using a surgical blade, a senior jail official said.

Dhull suffered injuries to the face. He was treated in jail and is stable now, the officials said.

A day later, undertrial prisoner, Vijay was attacked by fellow inmate Dinesh with a handmade sharp metal piece. He suffered injuries to the back and in the buttock area, and was shifted to DDU hospital, they said, adding that his condition is stable.

Vijay's statement was recorded, and a case registered under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code at the Harinagar police station, a senior officer said.

Further investigation is underway, the police added.

