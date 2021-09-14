Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 17:45 IST
Vinayaka idols immersed in Bay of Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

: The five day long Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in Puducherry culminated on Tuesday with the immersion of idols installed at various places, including one of 21 feet, in the Bay of Bengal.

The Union Territory Administration had permitted the celebration in public places with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

A festival committee had installed the 21 foot tall statue in neighbouring Saram. Among those who offered worship at the statue during the celebrations were Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The idols were taken in a procession today to the Bay of Bengal for immersion.

