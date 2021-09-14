Left Menu

LJP MP Prince Paswan moves Delhi court seeking protection from arrest in rape case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 17:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Paswan on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking protection from arrest in a rape case.

The anticipatory bail application is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M K Nagpal on Thursday.

The application was moved by advocate Nitesh Rana, representing Paswan after a case was registered in the direction of a court here.

The application claims that the alleged victim and her male friend were extorting money and blackmailing Paswan, and a case had already been filed in that regard earlier, in which the woman and her associate were granted anticipatory bail.

Prince is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar.

The woman had in May this year filed a complaint at the Connaught Place police station here, and subsequently, Delhi Police filed an FIR on September 9 against Prince Raj Paswan on directions of a Delhi court.

The woman, who claims that she was an LJP worker, has accused Paswan of raping her while she was unconscious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

