Left Menu

LJP (P) spokesperson hints at "honey trap" regarding sexual assault case against Prince Raj

Lok Janshakti Party (Paras) faction's spokesperson Shravan Kumar Agrawal on Tuesday said that the alleged sexual assault case against party's MP Prince Raj looks like a "honey trap".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:17 IST
LJP (P) spokesperson hints at "honey trap" regarding sexual assault case against Prince Raj
LJP (P) spokesperson Shravan Kumar Agrawal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party (Paras) faction's spokesperson Shravan Kumar Agrawal on Tuesday said that the alleged sexual assault case against party's MP Prince Raj looks like a "honey trap". "There is an increase in cases of honey trap in the country. This case too looks like one of honey trapping. This is a case of extortion and blackmailing," he said while speaking to reporters today in the national capital.

Asked about the whereabouts of Raj and his continued silence on the matter despite an FIR being registered against him by the Delhi Police, Agrawal said, "Prince Raj is busy with party work and is all set to face investigation as well as obey court orders." The party spokesperson also said that Raj has also filed a case of "blackmailing" and "extortion" against the complainant (the female victim) in February this year.

A case has been filed against Raj, who is an MP from Samastipur in Bihar and also the President of the party's Bihar unit, on the orders of a Delhi court. The FIR was registered almost three months after the victim filed a complaint with the police in Delhi. The city police booked Raj on September 9 under Sections 376, 376(2)(k), 506, 201, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint by a woman who had accused him of rape. Meanwhile, the party has termed the case as a "political vendetta."

Agarwal, while demanding a fair trial in the Court, assured the cooperation of the party. "We want a fair trial in this matter, so that the truth can come before the public. This is purely a politically driven case against us. Although we do not want to take names at the moment," he said.

He also noted that the MP will appear before the Court, whenever he is asked to. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021