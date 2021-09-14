LJP (P) spokesperson hints at "honey trap" regarding sexual assault case against Prince Raj

Lok Janshakti Party (Paras) faction's spokesperson Shravan Kumar Agrawal on Tuesday said that the alleged sexual assault case against party's MP Prince Raj looks like a "honey trap". "There is an increase in cases of honey trap in the country. This case too looks like one of honey trapping. This is a case of extortion and blackmailing," he said while speaking to reporters today in the national capital.

Asked about the whereabouts of Raj and his continued silence on the matter despite an FIR being registered against him by the Delhi Police, Agrawal said, "Prince Raj is busy with party work and is all set to face investigation as well as obey court orders." The party spokesperson also said that Raj has also filed a case of "blackmailing" and "extortion" against the complainant (the female victim) in February this year.

A case has been filed against Raj, who is an MP from Samastipur in Bihar and also the President of the party's Bihar unit, on the orders of a Delhi court. The FIR was registered almost three months after the victim filed a complaint with the police in Delhi. The city police booked Raj on September 9 under Sections 376, 376(2)(k), 506, 201, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint by a woman who had accused him of rape. Meanwhile, the party has termed the case as a "political vendetta."

Agarwal, while demanding a fair trial in the Court, assured the cooperation of the party. "We want a fair trial in this matter, so that the truth can come before the public. This is purely a politically driven case against us. Although we do not want to take names at the moment," he said.

He also noted that the MP will appear before the Court, whenever he is asked to. (ANI)

