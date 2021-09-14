Left Menu

EU says has no option but to talk to Taliban

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:52 IST
EU says has no option but to talk to Taliban
The European Union has no option but to talk to the Taliban in Afghanistan, the bloc's top diplomat said on Tuesday, adding that Brussels would seek to coordinate with EU governments to organise a diplomatic presence in Kabul.

"The Afghan crisis is not over," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the European Parliament in Strasbourg. "To have any chance of influencing events, we have no other option but to engage with the Taliban," Borrell said, adding that the EU would stress the importance of human rights.

"Maybe it's a pure oxymoron to talk about human rights but this is what we have to ask them," he said.

