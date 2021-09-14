Left Menu

OBC quota in Maha local bodies: Thane BJP to hold protest on Wed

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-09-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 19:15 IST
OBC quota in Maha local bodies: Thane BJP to hold protest on Wed
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane unit of the BJP said it would holding taluka-level protests on Wednesday against the Maharashtra's government's ''failure'' to protect OBC quota in local bodies.

The OBC quota was struck down by the Supreme Court, which had said reservation could not exceed 50 per cent of the total seats in local bodies.

Addressing a press conference here, Thane BJP chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare and local MLA Sanjay Kelkar said the Uddhav Thackeray government's lack of efforts led to the legal setback.

The two leaders said the BJP wanted the MVA government to collect empirical data on Other Backward Classes as soon as possible and take every step to restore the quota.

Incidentally, bypolls to several ZP and gram panchayats seats, which had fallen vacant after members were disqualified following the apex court's quota order, will be held on October 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021