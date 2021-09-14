Left Menu

Robbery at petrol pump in Nagpur, Rs 2.3 lakh looted

Three armed men assaulted the employees and looted Rs 2.30 lakh from a petrol pump in Ujjwal Nagar area here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place a little after midnight, said a police official.Three men carrying an axe and sharp-edged weapons attacked two petrol pump employees and took cash of Rs 2.30 lakh before fleeing in a car, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-09-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 19:25 IST
Three armed men assaulted the employees and looted Rs 2.30 lakh from a petrol pump in Ujjwal Nagar area here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place a little after midnight, said a police official.

Three men carrying an axe and sharp-edged weapons attacked two petrol pump employees and took cash of Rs 2.30 lakh before fleeing in a car, he said. The police are conducting further probe.

