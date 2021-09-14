Indian Navy hands over Dornier aircraft to Mauritius police force on lease
The Indian Navy has handed over a passenger-variant Dornier aircraft to the Mauritius Police Force on lease, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.
In her speech at the event on Monday, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius Nandini K Singla emphasised the friendly ties and naval cooperation existing between Mauritius and India, a relation which has only flourished with time, the ministry said in a statement. ''She highlighted that MSN 4059 (aircraft registration number) has been leased to MPF (Mauritius Police Force) by the Indian Navy on a gratis basis to support the current increased load of air operations,'' it said.
Singla also mentioned that next year, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) shall be handing over a brand new state-of-the-art passenger-variant Dornier aircraft to Mauritius and this purchase has been facilitated by the line of credit under the government of Mauritius, the ministry said.
