Left Menu

Man arrested at DNC with knives made comment about race - police

A California man arrested with multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington made a comment about race during his arrest, police said in a court filing made public on Tuesday. "Why are you all pulling me over when there are brown people hurting white people," said Donald Craighead, 44, during his arrest on Monday morning, according to an affidavit submitted in court by a U.S. Capitol Police Officer.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 01:42 IST
Man arrested at DNC with knives made comment about race - police

A California man arrested with multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington made a comment about race during his arrest, police said in a court filing made public on Tuesday.

"Why are you all pulling me over when there are brown people hurting white people," said Donald Craighead, 44, during his arrest on Monday morning, according to an affidavit submitted in court by a U.S. Capitol Police Officer. Prosecutors have charged Craighead, of Oceanside, California, with unlawfully possessing prohibited weapons, a felony.

Around midnight Monday morning, a Capitol Police officer was on patrol when he noticed a pickup truck with a bayonet and a machete inside of it, and a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it, the police department said in a news release. The truck was parked near the DNC headquarters, which borders the U.S. Capitol complex, the statement said.

Craighead said he was "on patrol" and began talking about white supremacist ideology, according to the affidavit. According to police, when asked why he had the weapons, Craighead stated: "I'm not much of an attacker. I'm build for defense. If I had to hurt someone I absolutely would."

A judge on Tuesday ordered Craighead jailed until his next court date later this month. A Saturday rally is planned by supporters of the roughly 600 people charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 riot involving backers of then-President Donald Trump.

U.S. Capitol Police on Monday said it was is erecting a temporary fence around the Capitol in anticipation of a planned rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021